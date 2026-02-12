Funding boost announced for £10m Loch Lomond and The Trossachs woodland plan

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority.
Image:

Credit: Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority.

New funding earmarked to help restore woodlands covering an area more than twice the size of Glasgow

Up to £10m of investment could be made available to restore woodland covering an area more than twice the size of Glasgow across Loch Lomond & The Trossachs, after The National Lottery Heritage Fund backed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Can the junk food ad ban provide a boost for plant-based foods?

'Decoding luxury': Almost three quarters of luxury fashion buyers influenced by sustainability

More on Investment

'Early momentum is encouraging': First year of European Green Bond Standard delivers over €22bn of issuances
Investment

'Early momentum is encouraging': First year of European Green Bond Standard delivers over €22bn of issuances

EUGBS transactions achieve 'robust oversubscription' in 2025, but standard captures small fraction of taxonomy-aligned investment, study finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 February 2026 • 3 min read
Subsea trenching firm Enshore Subsea secures £100m funding boost
Investment

Subsea trenching firm Enshore Subsea secures £100m funding boost

Investment to help accelerate delivery of offshore energy projects, including three German North Sea contracts and cable installations in Scotland and Senegal

Amber Rolt
clock 29 January 2026 • 2 min read
National Wealth Fund to invest over £100bn in industries driving clean energy growth
Investment

National Wealth Fund to invest over £100bn in industries driving clean energy growth

Fresh funding expected to create and support more than 200,000 jobs, while saving 500 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2050

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 January 2026 • 3 min read