Climate change considerations 'now the norm' at Bank of England

clock • 2 min read
Climate change considerations 'now the norm' at Bank of England

Senior figure at central bank reveals how concerns over climate shocks are now a key factor in the Bank of England's work to maintain financial stability

Considering the impact of climate change as a central banker is "now the norm, not the exception", according to the Bank of England's (BoE) executive director, international, James Talbot. In a speech...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Investment

Funding boost announced for £10m Loch Lomond and The Trossachs woodland plan
Investment

Funding boost announced for £10m Loch Lomond and The Trossachs woodland plan

New funding earmarked to help restore woodlands covering an area more than twice the size of Glasgow

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 February 2026 • 2 min read
'Early momentum is encouraging': First year of European Green Bond Standard delivers over €22bn of issuances
Investment

'Early momentum is encouraging': First year of European Green Bond Standard delivers over €22bn of issuances

EUGBS transactions achieve 'robust oversubscription' in 2025, but standard captures small fraction of taxonomy-aligned investment, study finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 February 2026 • 3 min read
Subsea trenching firm Enshore Subsea secures £100m funding boost
Investment

Subsea trenching firm Enshore Subsea secures £100m funding boost

Investment to help accelerate delivery of offshore energy projects, including three German North Sea contracts and cable installations in Scotland and Senegal

Amber Rolt
clock 29 January 2026 • 2 min read