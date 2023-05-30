Net Zero Insurance Alliance: As members jump ship, what could it mean for the future of ESG?

John Brazier
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

As members of the UN-convened initiative jump ship, COVER editor John Brazier shares his views on what the exodus could mean for the protection insurance market's focus on ESG

Protection and ESG: Cute without the 'E' When things fall apart, they tend to have a knack of doing so very quickly. As Ernest Hemmingway once said when asked how we went bankrupt: "Two ways. Gradually,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

AXA, SCOR and Sompo join exodus from Net Zero Insurance Alliance

Most read
01

UN casts doubt on carbon removals, prompting industry backlash

30 May 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Untapped potential': Government and industry plot major rooftop solar push

26 May 2023 • 4 min read
03

Survey: Corporates want stronger voice at COP28 as 1.5C confidence falls

30 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

Could the cost of carbon offsetting double by 2030?

30 May 2023 • 7 min read
05

'Who wants to buy in the 'Wild West'?' How Carbonplace is aiming to bring high-integrity to the carbon market

30 May 2023 • 14 min read

More on Investment

The CUR8 team | Credit: CUR8
Investment

UK start-up CUR8 attracts £5.3m backing to develop carbon removals platform

Start-up's funding round was led by Google Ventures

Amber Rolt
clock 30 May 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

AXA, SCOR and Sompo join exodus from Net Zero Insurance Alliance

Latest spate of departures from UN-convened climate initiative follows Swiss Re earlier this week, joining Zurich, Munich Re and Hannover Re on exit list in recent months

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 26 May 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

NatWest unveils £1bn plan to support net zero manufacturing drive

Banking giant announces major new lending push as it ramps up efforts to at least halve the climate impact of its financing activity by 2030

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 May 2023 • 3 min read