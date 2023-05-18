UK signs up to White House's Carbon Management Challenge

The UK government has announced it will join a US-led carbon removals and abatement challenge, as part of plans to strengthen ties with the White House's energy and climate security efforts.

The UK joins a number of other oil and gas producing nations in signing up to the Carbon Management Challenge, which already counts Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Egypt, Japan, Norway, Australia, the European Union, and Denmark as members.

Energy and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps announced the move as he met with senior members of the Biden administration on a trip to Washington DC this week, which included meetings with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and California Governor Gavin Newson.

"We're world leaders in renewable technologies and by supporting President Biden's Carbon Management Challenge we are taking a step closer to realising our huge potential and be at the forefront of this exciting industry of the future," Shapps said.

The Carbon Management Challenge, which was announced in late April by the White House, aims to encourage countries to rapidly accelerate projects that eliminate or capture CO2 emissions from fossil fuel production.

When the US government launched the scheme, it said it would be focused on four key pillars: decarbonising energy; tackling non-CO2 greenhouse gases, particularly methane; accelerating the roll out of CCUS capacity; and driving the development of carbon removal technologies.

In a statement, the British government said the UK had some of largest potential carbon storage sites in the world, with capacity to hold up to 78 billion tonnes of captured carbon.

The UK announced its plans to join forces with the US-led effort to remove and capture emissions on the day after UN scientists warned global temperature rises are likely to breach the crucial 1.5C threshold limit on a temporary basis before 2027.

Yesterday, the World Meteorological Organisation warned the world would surpass the lower temperature limit set out by the Paris Agreement with increasing frequency between 2023 and 2027.

"A warming El Niño is expected to develop in the coming months and this will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. "This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management and the environment."

Scientists and energy experts have warned that production of new fossil fuels must stop if the world global temperatures are to be stabilised and the most dire impacts of climate change prevented.

Meanwhile, a growing number of experts have warned that in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement the world will have to build out a new carbon removals industry capable of drawing CO2 down from the atmosphere.

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is aiming to catalyse the development of this nascent industry with the promise of generous subsidies to new CCS and carbon removal projects.

The UK government has similarly announced plans to build a series of net zero industrial clusters that would deploy CCS technologies at scale, but is yet to finalise how a growing pipeline of new CCS projects will be supported.

