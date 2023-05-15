UK and US look to strengthen SAF development ties

The UK's Transport Secretary Mark Harper has travelled to the US this week for a series of meetings designed to boost co-operation between the two countries in support of the nascent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry.

Harper is to meet his US counterpart Pete Buttigieg to discuss how to work together to accelerate the development of low carbon aviation fuels and technologies, before co-chairing the Sustainable Aviation Fuels Investment Summit in Detroit.

"While an ocean separates us, we've never been more aligned with the USA on the future of aviation and what that entails - whether it's boosting jobs, opening new trade opportunities or delivering guilt-free air travel," said Harper. "This trip is a crucial part of our work to reduce emissions from aviation alongside the USA, Canada, and Singapore, and I look forward to meeting my counterparts and industry representatives."

The Summit is set to bring together senior executives from the likes of Boeing, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), JP Morgan Chase, United Airlines, World Energy, and others, all of which are striving to boost supplies of SAF globally to help airlines deliver on their medium-term emissions goals.

The government said the Summit would act as a springboard for discussions on how to overcome future barriers the international sector may face, such as the widespread sourcing of materials to produce next-generation fuels, as well as the investment needed to help deliver sufficient SAF production capacity.

Harper and Buttigieg are also set to discuss how get SAF plants working at scale on both sides of the Atlantic and promote the fuel as a means of delivering on the aviation industry's net zero goals.

Advocates of SAFs maintain that jet fuels made from sustainable feedstocks such as organic waste or captured carbon emissions could cut the carbon footprint of aviation by up to 80 per cent, allowing the sector to slash emissions ahead of the transition towards emerging zero emission technologies.

However, critics have questioned the cost implications of switching to SAFs and the ability of the nascent sector to secure the feedstocks required to deliver low carbon fuels at scale.

In related news, the Lighthouse Green Fuels SAF plant on Teesside, which is being developed by Saudi engineering giant Alfanar, announced it has partnered with Dutch waste-to-fuels specialist N+P Group to source and process up to one million tonnes a year of non-recyclable waste from local authorities and waste companies.

The joint venture is seeking the equivalent of the amount of rubbish produced by Birmingham and the wider West Midland Metropolitan Area every year to create feedstock pellets, which can then be used to produce green jet fuel.

Under the partnership, up to three processing facilities would be built across the country with locations dependent on where the waste is sourced from. The resulting pellets would then be converted into SAF at Alfanar's Lighthouse Green Fuels facility, which is due to be operational from 2028.

The companies said the plant is set to produce 165 million litres of SAF a year, equivalent to 2,500 long-haul flights or 25,000 short-haul flights and enough to meet 10 per cent of the government's target to ensure 10 per cent of aviation fuels are SAFs by 2030.

"We specialise in creating value out of things that others literally throw away," said Lars Jennissen, chief development officer at N+P Group. "Our focus is to ensure we recycle as much as we can, but also to look for opportunities to create value from the things that can't be recycled. Our new partnership with Alfanar enables us to take non-recyclable household and commercial waste and convert it into pellets, which can then be used to produce sustainable aviation fuel.

"We are now actively looking to secure long-term waste supply contracts with waste companies and local councils from across the UK for this project, for what will be Europe's biggest waste processing facility by tonnage."

Noaman Al Adhami, UK country head for Alfanar, said the Lighthouse Green Fuels plant's position as part of Teesside's plans to deliver a carbon capture and storage network means it has the potential to deliver negative emissions fuels to the aviation industry.

"Sustainable aviation fuel delivers 80 per cent greenhouse gas lifecycle emissions savings compared to conventional kerosene, but fuel produced at our facility will deliver up to 200 per cent savings with access to Teesside's Carbon Capture and Storage infrastructure," he said. "This means Lighthouse Green Fuels will not only be the biggest SAF production facility in the UK when operational, but the UK's first negative emissions SAF project, and therefore a critical contributor to the UK government's 2030 SAF targets."

