New B Corp standards pass stakeholder test

B Corp certification body B Lab has taken a step forward with plans to update the standards companies must achieve to secure official B Corp status, as it looks to respond to growing concerns around the integrity of corporate sustainability schemes.

Yesterday, the organisation published a summary report of a public consultation which ran between September and November last year on new draft standards for the B Corp Certification.

The main change to B Corp's approach set out in the new standards is the introduction of minimum standards across 10 criteria, which include fair wages, diversity and inclusion, human rights, and climate action. The new approach would replace the current standards, which allow companies to choose a number of categories to comply with.

B Lab been under scrutiny in recent years as the number of companies accredited to the B Corp scheme has grown and concerns have mounted that its certification process, especially for large companies, lacks sufficient rigour.

The certification last year of Nespresso, a subsidiary of Nestle, prompted more than 30 B Corp certified companies to call for a strengthening of standards so as to maintain the integrity and relevance of the certification.

Critics pointed to the waste generated from a business that sells single-use coffee capsules, in addition to various investigations and reports that have linked Nestle to concerning supply chain impacts.

B Lab noted that consultation participants had supported proposals for large and multinational enterprises to be subjected to tailored requirements that take into consideration factors such as parent company and subsidiary relationships, supply chain management, interoperability with other sustainability standards, and the need to ensure targets reflect the increased resources available to these companies.

Roughly 90 of the 5,700 B Corps are multinationals, according to figures published last December.

The consultation summary report notes that a "strong majority" or "majority" of respondents indicated they felt the new standards, which are scheduled to come into force in 2024, represented high standards for social and environmental performance.

A majority said they believed B Corp's updated standards were either attainable or possible to attain in time, although some communicated concerns about the feasibility of the new requirements.

In response to these concerns, B Lab said it would explore "specific and general tailoring" to provide flexibility and a more "proportionate set of requirements" for companies with fewer resources or contextual limitations, such as a presence in developing economies.

Nearly 700 B Corp companies participated in the survey, alongside 372 members of the public and 43 "topical experts", B Lab said.

