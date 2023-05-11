Government proposes energy bill discounts for communities that host new onshore wind farms

The government has today proposed an expanded package of improved reward schemes that could be made available to communities that host onshore wind farms, as it continues to review reforms to planning rules designed to ease the 'de facto ban' on new projects.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero this morning launched a new consultation that proposes a range of new benefit schemes that could be offered to local communities, including energy bill discounts or other rewards.

The government said the approach could be agreed between developers and communities on a case-by-case basis and would build on existing incentive schemes that can see developers fund local amenities or offer people the chance to invest in a wind farm project.

The consultation also proposes that best practice principles for engagement for developers, which have been previously published by the government, should be embedded into planning guidance for local authorities and developers to ensure the views of local communities are heard and addressed.

Graham Stuart, Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero, said onshore wind "is a vital part of our plans to deliver cheaper, cleaner, and more secure homegrown energy".

"It is right that new developments have the support of host communities, and that local people benefit directly from it, such as through either a discount on their energy bills or other significant community benefits," he added. "Our proposals will ensure developers and local residents can work together more efficiently to maximise community benefits for supportive communities while delivering the clean and secure energy the country needs."

The proposals are likely to be welcomed by onshore wind developers, several of which are already exploring the potential to offer local communities that host onshore wind farms discounted energy bills.

James Robottom, head of onshore wind at trade body RenewableUK, said the group was "pleased that the government is consulting on the wide range of benefits which onshore wind can offer to local communities in England".

"We have a long track record of working closely with communities to ensure that they decide what form these benefits will take, depending on the needs and priorities of local people," he said. "Building strong relationships with local communities as early as possible is the best way to establish successful partnerships which last for decades. Alongside much-needed planning reforms, this consultation provides an opportunity to increase the amount of cheap clean power we can generate for consumers as well as strengthening our nation's energy security."

However, the new proposals come amidst widespread concerns among developers and environmental groups that the government could yet retain many of the barriers that have blocked onshore wind farm development in England in recent years.

Since 2015 planning rules have meant that new onshore wind farms are routinely blocked if they face even a single objection - a scenario that has amounted to a 'de facto ban' on new projects and last year resulted in just two wind turbines being erected in the whole of England. Analysts have suggested the block on new wind farm developments has increased UK energy bills by billions of pounds and made the country more reliant on imported fossil gas.

Last autumn, Ministers responded to a backbench rebellion from MPs keen to see the government do more to enhance energy security in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by announcing it would seek to relax planning rules for new onshore wind projects and allow developments where they can command community support.

However, campaign groups warned the subsequent proposed reforms could still allow local authorities to routinely block new wind farms if they face minimal opposition.

The government said it is currently analysing the responses to it consultation on the proposed planning reforms and will respond in due course. But it signalled it would reject recent calls from the National Infrastructure Commission for Ministers to make the final decision on whether to approve onshore wind farms, declaring today that "onshore wind will continue to be decided at a local level".

The decision will fuel fears that the promised reforms could still retain significant planning barriers to new onshore wind projects, even if developers offer energy bill discounts and other incentives to local communities.

