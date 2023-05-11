'World first': Helion and Microsoft ink deal to provide nuclear fusion power from 2028

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
'World first': Helion and Microsoft ink deal to provide nuclear fusion power from 2028

Microsoft and Helion Energy announce first-of-a-kind agreement, as tech giant confirms its overall emissions fell last year

Advanced nuclear technology firm Helion has this week signed a world first power purchase agreement (PPA) to provide Microsoft with electricity from its first commercial fusion power plant. The deal...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Compass and Foodsteps to dish up millions of lower carbon meals

Lift off? Emirates announces $200m investment in SAF innovation

Most read
01

British Gas announces new heat pump performance promise

11 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Listed companies to burn through remaining 1.5C carbon budget in 3.5 years, MSCI warns

11 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

Retained EU Law Bill: Government places hundreds of UK green laws on the chopping board

11 May 2023 • 4 min read
04

Grid flexibility trials cut Britain's winter electricity use by 3.3GWh

10 May 2023 • 4 min read
05

Masdar and Octopus Energy Group ink UK battery storage deal

11 May 2023 • 3 min read

More on Energy

Credit: Vattenfall
Energy

'Applying emissions on my face': Vattenfall and Cara Delevingne debut carbon-cutting hydrogen face mist

British model, actress, and climate advocate collaborates with Swedish energy firm to highlight potential of hydrogen power technologies

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE
Energy

'Genuine milestone': UK wind power exceeds gas generation for first time

Almost a third of Britain's electricity was supplied by wind power during first quarter of 2023 - outstripping gas for the first time

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
'Race to replace': EU could replace Russian fossil gas for heat and power by 2028, researchers find
Energy

'Race to replace': EU could replace Russian fossil gas for heat and power by 2028, researchers find

Study analyses cost of phasing out fossil gas and replacing it with green technologies right across Europe

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 09 May 2023 • 3 min read