Green upskilling, hydrogen aircraft, and biochar CO2 removals: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

New data reveals demand in the green labour market is accelerating faster than supply, fuelling fears of a sustainability skills bottleneck.

- by Charlotte Hall

Partners have unveiled plans for a 76-seater regional aircraft which could be powered using emissions free hydrogen propulsion technology.

- by Amber Rolt

Fintech giant agrees partnership with UK carbon credit specialist Carbonaires to support production of biochar in Southeast Asia.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

New report sets out a series of 'quick wins' that could help tackle one of Europe's longest grid connection queues and put the UK back on track to meet its net zero grid goals.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

Larks Green Solar Farm becomes first project in UK to connect directly to a National Grid substation.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

