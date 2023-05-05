Green upskilling, hydrogen aircraft, and biochar CO2 removals: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
LinkedIn calls for green upskilling, as demand for sustainability roles grows
New data reveals demand in the green labour market is accelerating faster than supply, fuelling fears of a sustainability skills bottleneck.
- by Charlotte Hall
ZeroAvia and Alaska Airlines prepare new zero-emission hydrogen plane for take-off
Partners have unveiled plans for a 76-seater regional aircraft which could be powered using emissions free hydrogen propulsion technology.
- by Amber Rolt
Klarna inks deal for 16,000 carbon removal credits from Cambodia biochar facility
Fintech giant agrees partnership with UK carbon credit specialist Carbonaires to support production of biochar in Southeast Asia.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
'End the gridlock': Could Octopus' five-point-plan clear the wind and solar power queue?
New report sets out a series of 'quick wins' that could help tackle one of Europe's longest grid connection queues and put the UK back on track to meet its net zero grid goals.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
'Major milestone': 50MW solar farm connects to Bristol transmission grid in 'UK first'
Larks Green Solar Farm becomes first project in UK to connect directly to a National Grid substation.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
