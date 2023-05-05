'An historic day': Greens on track for record seats haul, as Tory losses mount

The Green Party has emerged as one of the big winners from yesterday's local elections, with the party having taken control of its first council on the back of a record haul of seats across the country.

Around mid-afternoon it was confirmed the Party had gained six seats on Mid Suffolk Council, giving it majority control of a council for the first time.

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer hailed the result as the "first outright council majority for the Greens not just in the UK but in the entire Northern Hemisphere".

"Today is an historic day for the Green Party," she added.

The result was quickly followed by confirmation the Greens had gained 100 seats across the country, pushing a number of councils into no overall control as the Party won seats from both the Conservatives and Labour.

Denyer said the party was capitalising on "a deep dislike of the Tories and Starmer's uninspiring Labour". "It is also clear that voters have responded positively to our practical solutions to meet concerns on issues such as the cost of living crisis, housing, underfunded and run-down public services and the state of our rivers," she added.

Labour and the Lib Dems were also celebrating this afternoon, as both Parties continued to enjoy significant gains while taking control of a host of councils in battleground seats across the north, midlands, and south.

As of 4pm on Friday afternoon with results from 129 out of 230 councils declared, Labour had gained 262 seats and the Lib Dems had gained 144 seats, while the Conservatives had lost 460 seats.

Labour said the result suggested it was on track to form a majority government at the next general election.

However, analysis from the BBC suggested Labour was on track for a projected national vote share of 35 per cent, nine points ahead of the Conservatives on 26 per cent. The performance sparked speculation that on its current performance Labour could fall just short of securing a majority in a general election. But Labour insiders countered that they were confident of also make gains against the SNP in a number of Scottish seats which could allow it to form a majority government.

Meanwhile, reports suggested recriminations were already underway within the Conservative Party as Ministers reflect on the loss of over a dozen councils and projections that indicate the party could lose close to 1,000 seats once all the counts are completed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he was not "detecting any massive groundswell of movement towards the Labour Party or excitement for their agenda".

But one senior Tory MP told the BBC: "Rishi has no option but to own these results… The old saying goes that 'it is the economy, stupid' that defines the choice voters have at the ballot box. He was the chancellor who had presided over the stagnation of the British economy and hiked taxes to their highest level in 70 years while failing to seize any of the advantages of leaving the European Union."

In related news, polling undertaken on the eve of yesterday's vote revealed the vast majority of voters continue to support the UK's net zero targets.

Polling commissioned by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) found 76 per cent of those who intended to vote support the UK's net zero target with 53 per cent saying they think the government should be doing more to tackle climate change.

Significantly, the polling found that swing voters also expressed significant support for the UK's net zero plans.

The polling found the principal motivations for why people had changed their vote was the economy and cost of living and general low trust in politicians. However, support for the net zero target was as high among swing voters as the general population at 70 per cent.

Similarly, 54 per cent of people in 'Red Wall' seats thought the government should be doing more to address climate change, while only six per cent of swing voters cited too much emphasis on net zero as a reason why they have switched their vote to another party.

Respondents were also supportive of renewables developments in their area with 64 per cent supporting new onshore wind development and 68 per cent supporting solar parks in their local area. In contrast, only 23 per cent would support a fracking site in their area.

Similarly, 60 per cent said they support investment in electric vehicle incentives and infrastructure with only 16 per cent opposed, while 50 per cent supported phasing out the sale of new gas boilers with only 22 per cent opposed.

"Support for the net zero target is running high among voters with very few believing too much emphasis is being placed on climate," said Peter Chalkley, director of ECIU. "In fact, more than half want the government to be doing more. Without reaching net zero, without stopping putting more emissions into the environment, climate change will continue to worsen, and it appears that the public is live to that."

