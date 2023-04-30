LinkedIn calls for green upskilling, as demand for sustainability roles grows

clock • 4 min read
Credit: SolStock
Image:

Credit: SolStock

New data reveals demand in the green labour market is accelerating faster than supply, fuelling fears of a sustainability skills bottleneck

The global green skills crunch has worsened in recent years, according to new data from LinkedIn that suggests demand for executives with sustainability skills is continuing to outstrip supply. The...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Charlotte Hall

View profile
More from Charlotte Hall

ReFuels NV unveils plans for £120M IPO

Could the UK become a 'global leader' in the hydrogen economy?

Most read
01

LinkedIn calls for green upskilling, as demand for sustainability roles grows

30 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Record-breakers: UK rooftop solar and offshore wind power hit new highs

27 April 2023 • 4 min read
03

ReFuels NV unveils plans for £120M IPO

28 April 2023 • 2 min read
04

Government plots tweaks to Plastic Packaging Tax to boost chemical recycling efforts

28 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

WWF accuses government of diluting plans to cut emissions from farming

28 April 2023 • 4 min read

More on Skills

Levelling up: Environment Agency and Microsoft to gamify flood risk with Minecraft link-up
Skills

Levelling up: Environment Agency and Microsoft to gamify flood risk with Minecraft link-up

Environment Agency and Microsoft launch educational Minecraft spin-off Rivercraft 2

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 April 2023 • 3 min read
AXA Climate School debuts new facilities managers training programme
Skills

AXA Climate School debuts new facilities managers training programme

New e-learning course aim to help facilities managers access detailed guidance on how to enhance their business' sustainability performance

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 April 2023 • 1 min read
Diversity is key to unlocking corporate sustainability
Skills

Diversity is key to unlocking corporate sustainability

Sustainability 'outputs' will be limited if business plans are devised without a broad range of viewpoints, writes Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I's Liz Nieboer

Liz Nieboer, Suntory Beverage and Food GB&I
clock 14 April 2023 • 3 min read