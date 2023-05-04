'Major milestone': 50MW solar farm connects to Bristol transmission grid in 'UK first'

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Larks Green solar farm near north of Bristol | Credit: Enso Energy / Cero
Image:

Larks Green solar farm near north of Bristol | Credit: Enso Energy / Cero

Larks Green Solar Farm becomes first project in UK to connect directly to a National Grid substation

A first of its kind 50MW solar farm has been directly connected to the transmission grid near Bristol, in a project touted as a "major milestone" for the coming decade's transition to a greener and more...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Shocking': Fears mount for UK farming investment as energy, climate, and regulatory pressures bite

Cargill faces legal complaint in US over alleged soy deforestation 'failures'

Most read
01

'Major milestone': 50MW solar farm connects to Bristol transmission grid in 'UK first'

04 May 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Companies must set their sights higher': Investors sound alarm over weak corporate plastic pollution policies

04 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

Study: Climate change could cost Commonwealth a fifth of its GDP by 2050

04 May 2023 • 5 min read
04

'Tireless advocate for sustainability': Forum for the Future founder-director Jonathon Porritt steps down

04 May 2023 • 3 min read
05

Companies serious about sustainability need to break ranks

04 May 2023 • 4 min read

More on Solar

Credit: Good Energy
Solar

Record-breakers: UK rooftop solar and offshore wind power hit new highs

Two separate reports released today by MCS and The Crown Estate celebrate fresh renewable records for both the solar and offshore wind sectors

Amber Rolt
clock 27 April 2023 • 4 min read
The Derill Water site / Credit: Ripple Energy
Solar

Ripple and RES ink deal to deliver 'Britain's first shared solar park'

Ripple Energy to acquire new Devon solar park from developer RES, providing households with the chance to buy and part-own project that can help them reduce their electricity bills

Amber Rolt
clock 17 April 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: House of Commons
Solar

It is time for a rooftop solar revolution

Making rooftop solar mandatory on new homes would create jobs, cut energy bills, and bring down emissions, argues Caroline Lucas MP

Caroline Lucas MP
clock 12 April 2023 • 4 min read