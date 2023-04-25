'Staggering': England's onshore wind ban costing British billpayers £5.1bn a year, research finds

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Labour accuses Conservative government of destroying UK market for onshore wind after fresh analysis lays bare financial impact of ongoing planning restrictions

The continued block on developing new onshore wind farms in England cost billpayers across the UK a "staggering" £5.1bn last year, equivalent to £182 per household a year, according to a fresh analysis...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Xlinks: 'Visionary' Morocco-UK clean power link plan secures further £30m boost

'Scandalous': Government blocks Labour Sewage Discharge Bill, as Ministers vow to put storm overflow target into law

Most read
01

'Scandalous': Government blocks Labour Sewage Discharge Bill, as Ministers vow to put storm overflow target into law

25 April 2023 • 7 min read
02

European Council green lights moves to reform and extend carbon market

26 April 2023 • 5 min read
03

Evri plans to triple parcel deliveries by e-cargo bikes

25 April 2023 • 2 min read
04

NextGen CDR Facility snaps up 'world's largest diversified portfolio' of carbon removal credits

26 April 2023 • 3 min read
05

The Net Zero Transition: It's bigger than you think

26 April 2023 • 7 min read

More on Wind

The Beaw Field onshore wind farm in Shetland | Credit: Peel NRE
Wind

Statkraft snaps up Shetland onshore wind projects

Norwegian energy firm agrees deal to take over two under-construction projects from developer Peel NRE

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 April 2023 • 2 min read
The Hornsea One offshore wind farm
Wind

Ørsted and Highview Power explore linking long-duration storage with offshore wind

Energy firms to investigate technical feasibility and economic potential of co-locating offshore wind farms with long-duration energy storage technologies

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 April 2023 • 4 min read
SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE
Wind

Wind farms provided almost a quarter of Britain's electricity during record-breaking 2022

Both onshore and offshore turbines sent records tumbling once again last year as low carbon sources provided 56 per cent of power mix in 2022

Amber Rolt
clock 03 April 2023 • 3 min read