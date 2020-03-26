Sewage
McDonald's hopes biofuel boost can help fight the 'fatbergs'
McDonald's is working with appliance manufacturer Miele to adapt its washing machines to extract grease, creating additional biofuel feedstocks and curbing potentially damaging waste
Fatberg fightback: Water industry unveils wet wipe 'flushability' standard
The 'Fine to Flush' standard will allow wet wipe manufacturers which pass new tests to put official safety logos on their packaging
Ofwat urges innovation in energy from sludge
"Where there's muck there's brass" claims water sector regulator, as it calls for greater innovation in sludge-to-energy to cut carbon, reduce bills and boost sector resilience
Soil crisis escalates as third of arable land lost in 40 years, but could sewage hold the answer?
Major new study argues a return to using sewage as fertiliser may help tackle potentially catastrophic loss of soil nutrients
Green Investment Bank reaches 50th investment milestone
Government-backed body reaches landmark figure after investing £2m in sewage heat recovery technology across Scotland
Severn Trent plans £190m renewable energy investment
Water company to expand solar energy and anaerobic digestion to meet half of energy consumption from renewables by 2020
Bill Gates raises glass to 'water from poo' technology
Microsoft founder's philanthropic foundation supports pilot project that produces clean water and electricity from human waste
Sewage-powered biofuels plant claims 'major breakthrough'
Developers Aqualia says algae-based technology could enable Spain to 'power 200,000 vehicles through a single toilet flush'
Thames Water to invest £250m in new "poo power" technology
Utility reveals plan to use innovative waste water power technology to generate up to 20 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources
Wastewater snow trial comes to a messy end
You don't eat yellow snow, but should you ski on it? An Arizona resort thinks so
Sewage works wind deal leaves REpower flush
Suzlon subsidiary to supply turbines for Wessex Water's 8.2MW wind farm at its treatment works in Avonmouth
Southern Water aims to sink carbon emissions with new poo power plant
Utility to invest in 14th combined heat and power plant to power wastewater treatment facilities
Microsoft to debut sewage-powered data centre
IT giant teams up with FuelCell Energy to trial zero emission generator powered by biogas from local waste water plant
Taking the p*ss ... for energy
Nigerian schoolgirls come up with a new way of producing power from urine. The Sceptic Tank investigates
Outbreak of wind at Bristol sewage works
Triodos Renewables completes deal to build four onsite wind turbines that should ensure plant becomes a net electricity exporter
Stockholm: A green beacon for other cities to follow
Will Nichols reveals how the Swedish capital is awash with advanced green technologies that authorities hope will render it carbon neutral by 2050
Aqualia unveils plan for sewage-powered biofuels
New plant in Spain kicks off five-year project to grow micro-algae at waste-water treatment plants
How to turn sewage plants into power stations
Combining fuel cell with other technologies could provide power for entire water grids, scientists say
Poo power could clean up Accra's acrid beaches
Columbia University project backed by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation aims to turn Ghana's untreated sewage into energy
Northumbrian Water brings sludge power to the North East
Second anaerobic digestion facility could see all the effluent produced in the North East converted into renewable energy
Flood defences must provide better cover for infrastructure
Funding decisions for protection schemes must take more account of critical networks, says Institution of Civil Engineers
Sewer power project leaves water company feeling flush
Newly installed £13m CHP system meets all Lancaster plant's electricity needs, says United Utilities
Paris says 'let them heat cake' (with sewer power)
Experiment could see sewers heat 10 per cent of city with President Sarkozy's Elysee Palace already signed up
California ploughs $1m into poo power
Research aims to turn human waste into usable energy