Climeworks calls for clear distinction between emissions reductions and carbon removals

clock • 4 min read
Artists rendering of the new Mammoth plant. Credit: Climeworks
Image:

Artists rendering of the new Mammoth plant. Credit: Climeworks

Climeworks argues removals and reductions should be treated differently in climate pathways, target setting, and industry standards

Negative emissions pioneer Climeworks has called for there to be a clear and distinct division between emissions reductions and carbon removals (CDR) credits, stressing that removals play a different role...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Long-overdue': Green groups urge government to tackle flaring through Energy Bill amendment

Bannau Brycheiniog: Brecon Beacons National Park renamed as part of new climate plan

Most read
01

Study: UK councils lagging behind on green home retrofit support

17 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Abatable snaps up Ecosphere+ to create expanded carbon credit trading platform

17 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

Maeve Aerospace unveils new designs for emission-free electric aircraft

14 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Lego lays first bricks for $1bn 'carbon neutral' toy factory in US

14 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

Corporate leaders are greenwashing - and they know it

14 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

How the Integrity Council's new global benchmark could prove a watershed moment for the carbon market
Carbon Accounting

How the Integrity Council's new global benchmark could prove a watershed moment for the carbon market

Streamlined Program-level Assessment Framework and Assessment Procedure sets out new principles for high-quality credits based on latest science

Amber Rolt
clock 31 March 2023 • 10 min read
Biomass stoves remain a major source of air pollution and carbon emissions
Carbon Accounting

Clean cooking: Gold Standard verifies world's first electric clean cooking carbon credits in Africa

The new project will help African families to switch from unsustainable wood-based fuels to zero-emission electric cooking

Amber Rolt
clock 28 March 2023 • 3 min read
How the march of the climate reporting standards has reached the US
Carbon Accounting

How the march of the climate reporting standards has reached the US

Under Biden's Federal Supplier Climate Risks and Resilience Proposed Rule an estimated 1,400 corporates would be required to submit their full greenhouse emissions data in order to bid for US federal contracts

Amber Rolt
clock 23 March 2023 • 6 min read