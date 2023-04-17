Abatable snaps up Ecosphere+ to create expanded carbon credit trading platform

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Merger of the two firms is expected to accelerate the development of the voluntary carbon market

London-based carbon credits specialist Abatable has acquired rival firm Ecosphere+, with the merger expected to create "the largest tech-enabled carbon procurement platform". The strategic deal was...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Long-overdue': Green groups urge government to tackle flaring through Energy Bill amendment

Bannau Brycheiniog: Brecon Beacons National Park renamed as part of new climate plan

Most read
01

Study: UK councils lagging behind on green home retrofit support

17 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Abatable snaps up Ecosphere+ to create expanded carbon credit trading platform

17 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

Maeve Aerospace unveils new designs for emission-free electric aircraft

14 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Lego lays first bricks for $1bn 'carbon neutral' toy factory in US

14 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

Corporate leaders are greenwashing - and they know it

14 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Carbon Trading

Carbon market prices are expected to continue upward trajectory in 2020s | Credit: iStock
Carbon Trading

Global Briefing: EU carbon allowances top €100 a tonne for first time

Record high carbon prices, Colombian plastic pacts, and floating solar farms all feature in this week's Global Briefing

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 February 2023 • 6 min read
Mangrove planting | Credit: Zoological Society of London
Carbon Trading

Carbonplace secures $45m ahead of carbon credit trading platform launch

London-based firm backed by banks including NatWest, UBS, Standard Chartered plans to launch 'transparent and secure' carbon credit trading network in 2023

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 February 2023 • 2 min read
Voluntary Carbon Market labelling to roll out later this year
Carbon Trading

Voluntary Carbon Market labelling to roll out later this year

Plan to single out high-integrity credits aims to boost confidence in underfire Voluntary Carbon Market

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 19 January 2023 • 3 min read