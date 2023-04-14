Apple pledges to use 100 per cent recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025

clock • 4 min read
Credit: Apple
Image:

Credit: Apple

Global tech giant announces raft of fresh sustainability measures across its products it aims to deliver over the next two years

Tech giant Apple has announced that by 2025 it wants to use 100 per cent recycled cobalt in all its Apple-designed batteries, as part of its ambition to achieve an entirely 'carbon neutral' product line...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Lego lays first bricks for $1bn 'carbon neutral' toy factory in US

'First of its kind': Rewilding education centre opens doors in Scottish Highlands

Most read
01

It is time for a rooftop solar revolution

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Maeve Aerospace unveils new designs for emission-free electric aircraft

14 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Are UK farmers 'illegally' burning and burying toxic plastic waste?

13 April 2023 • 7 min read
04

'National Mission': Labour touts green homes upgrade plan ahead of local elections

13 April 2023 • 3 min read
05

Fight them on the beaches: Could the squabble over sewage cause a stink at May's local elections?

14 April 2023 • 10 min read

More on Technology

Government looks to power up UK battery sector with £30m funding boost
Technology

Government looks to power up UK battery sector with £30m funding boost

Three high profile R&D projects to share latest wave of government innovation funding, as Powervault completes latest investment round

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 April 2023 • 3 min read
The crushed basalt rock is spread on farmland as a soil enhancement while also permanently removing CO2
Technology

Microsoft inks CO2 removals deal with enhanced rock weathering specialist UNDO

US software giant steps up its efforts to remove all its historic emissions since 1975 with latest carbon removals credits deal

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 April 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: Kimberly-Clark
Technology

Kimberly-Clark to switch gas boilers for green hydrogen at UK Andrex and Kleenex factories

Toilet paper and nappy manufacture teams up with Octopus and RES joint venture HYRO to install green hydrogen electrolysers and boilers at its factories in Kent and Wales

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 April 2023 • 3 min read