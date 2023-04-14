Corporate leaders are greenwashing - and they know it

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

But this week's Google sustainability leaders survey shows they may do better with proper tools, information and incentives

A new corporate sustainability survey puts cold, hard numbers to some of my most cynical assumptions about corporate sustainability. Namely: While corporate leaders would like to be more sustainable, they...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

It is time for a rooftop solar revolution

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Maeve Aerospace unveils new designs for emission-free electric aircraft

14 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Are UK farmers 'illegally' burning and burying toxic plastic waste?

13 April 2023 • 7 min read
04

'National Mission': Labour touts green homes upgrade plan ahead of local elections

13 April 2023 • 3 min read
05

Fight them on the beaches: Could the squabble over sewage cause a stink at May's local elections?

14 April 2023 • 10 min read

More on Management

Rain Newton-Smith speaking at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival in 2021
Management

CBI: Rain Newton-Smith named new director-general at crisis-hit business group

Former chief economist and champion of sustainable business practices to return to take up the reins at CBI, as investigation into wave of 'devastating' allegations continues

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 April 2023 • 4 min read
Salesforce unveils plan to manage nature risks and dependencies across global value chain
Management

Salesforce unveils plan to manage nature risks and dependencies across global value chain

US software giant publishes Nature Positive Strategy outlining support for nature-risk disclosure, forest conservation and policy advocacy

Amber Rolt
clock 05 April 2023 • 2 min read
Diverse workforces make companies more profitable and productive
Management

Diverse workforces make companies more profitable and productive

A wealth of lived experience at firms leads to better decision-making and internal stress-testing of ideas, writes IEMA's Sarah Mukherjee

Sarah Mukherjee, IEMA
clock 05 April 2023 • 3 min read