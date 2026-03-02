'Decision paralysis': EU urged to mobilise CCUS projects now or risk missing climate targets

Trade body warns delays in deploying critical carbon capture projects will result in both missed emissions targets and continued deindustrialisation

The European Union could miss its recently adopted targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 90 per cent by 2040 compared with 1990 levels, if its pipeline of carbon capture utilisation and storage...

Amber Rolt

NHS receives £4m funding boost to support ambulance electrification plans

'UK's largest' electric HGV charging hub opens at Port of Tilbury

Amber Rolt
clock 02 March 2026 • 4 min read
'A critical piece of national infrastructure': Crown Estate agrees UK's first commercial carbon storage deal
CCS

'A critical piece of national infrastructure': Crown Estate agrees UK's first commercial carbon storage deal

Seabed owner inks deal paving way for subsea CO2 storage and infrastructure in the North Sea

Amber Rolt
clock 22 January 2026 • 2 min read
Encyclis secures green light for waste-to-energy CCS project in Bedfordshire
CCS

Encyclis secures green light for waste-to-energy CCS project in Bedfordshire

Rookery South Energy Recovery Facility set to be the second Encyclis facility in the UK fitted with carbon capture

Amber Rolt
clock 22 December 2025 • 2 min read