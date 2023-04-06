Schroders Greencoat and Innova target joint 5GW UK solar and battery pipeline

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Clean energy investor and developer set up joint venture ISG Renewables to deliver 5GW of solar and battery capacity over next three to five years

Clean energy investor Schroders Greencoat has formed a partnership with renewable power developer Innova Renewables aimed at constructing and operating 5GW of UK solar and battery storage capacity "over...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

