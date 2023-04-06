H&M launches sportswear line made using CO2 captured from steel mills

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: H&M Move
Image:

Credit: H&M Move

Fashion retailer teams up with and carbon capture and recycling specialist LanzaTech to stitch together new womenswear range using materials made from converted CO2 emissions

H&M has today paraded a trio of new garments tailored using thread and materials converted from steel mill CO2 emissions in tandem with carbon capture technology specialist LanzaTech. Launched for sale...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Blind spots, strong governance, and surviving a 'good old kicking': How The Body Shop launched a Youth Collective

CNG Fuels snaps up majority stake in RTFS to create new biomethane truck supplier

Most read
01

Natural England unveils £18m endangered species protection funding scheme

05 April 2023 • 3 min read
02

Meta, Bank of America and BCG join major collective order for sustainable aviation biofuels

05 April 2023 • 3 min read
03

Beyond carbon offsetting: Inside the corporate drive to revive Britain's dwindling rainforests

05 April 2023 • 10 min read
04

CNG Fuels snaps up majority stake in RTFS to create new biomethane truck supplier

06 April 2023 • 3 min read
05

Investors increase scrutiny of climate policy engagement

06 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Technology

The Greenworkx team | Credit: Greenworkx
Technology

UK education start-up Greenworkx takes aim at 'green jobs emergency' after £600k fundraise

Greenworkx raises cash from consortium of investors looking to support UK green jobs revolution, with particular focus on energy efficiency retrofitting skills

Amber Rolt
clock 04 April 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
Technology

Study: Heat pumps could slash UK buildings' energy demand by 40 per cent

New report examines economic gains which could be realised through mass adoption of heat pumps to drive the decarbonisation of residential heat

Amber Rolt
clock 03 April 2023 • 4 min read
In the tank: Mixergy secures £9.2m funding boost for smart heating vision
Technology

In the tank: Mixergy secures £9.2m funding boost for smart heating vision

New investment from Nesta and EDP Ventures to help fund expansion of University of Oxford heating and storage spin-out

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 March 2023 • 2 min read