Pinnacle Power and DIF Capital Partners plot £1bn UK heat networks partnership

DIF Capital Partners snaps up majority stake in heat networks provider Pinnacle Power in bid to scale up delivery of heat networks across the UK
Pinnacle Power and DIF Capital Partners have announced a drive to decarbonise tens of thousands of homes and buildings across the country through a new £1bn heat networks partnership announced today...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.