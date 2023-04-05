OVO launches apprenticeship drive to boost green energy sector diversity

clock • 1 min read
Credit: OVO
Image:

Credit: OVO

Energy supplier is urging more women and non-binary people to apply for its smart meter engineer apprenticeships

Energy supplier OVO has launched a drive to encourage more women and non-binary people to apply for its apprenticeship offerings, ahead of the return of its smart meter engineer apprenticeship scheme....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Concerning': Mackerel taken off sustainable seafood menu amid overfishing concerns

More UK policy support needed to make heat pumps affordable, academics warn

Most read
01

Dutch heat pump installers raise €15m to accelerate European installations

04 April 2023 • 3 min read
02

Flurry of green hydrogen projects move forward in Scotland and Wales

04 April 2023 • 3 min read
03

'Things need to change': From company fines to wet wipe bans, can Defra's Plan for Water turn Britain's pollution crisis around?

04 April 2023 • 8 min read
04

Study: Heat pumps could slash UK buildings' energy demand by 40 per cent

03 April 2023 • 4 min read
05

More UK policy support needed to make heat pumps affordable, academics warn

04 April 2023 • 4 min read

More on Skills

Employer climate credentials a top priority for one-in-five jobseekers under 30
Skills

Employer climate credentials a top priority for one-in-five jobseekers under 30

Three-quarters of UK jobseekers under 30 swayed by climate impact of prospective employers, European Investment Bank survey finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 March 2023 • 2 min read
'Severe implications': Can the UK prevent a worsening green skills crunch?
Skills

'Severe implications': Can the UK prevent a worsening green skills crunch?

Extensive review of existing green jobs research and data explores key barriers to growth in UK's green jobs market

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 March 2023 • 6 min read
People will power the green industrial revolution
Skills

People will power the green industrial revolution

It is critical that green jobs are made available, accessible and attractive to the UK workforce, argues Nesta's Andrew Sissons

Andrew Sissons, Nesta
clock 16 March 2023 • 4 min read