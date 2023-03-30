'Green day': UK Infrastructure Bank prepares £200m energy storage investment

clock • 4 min read
'Green day': UK Infrastructure Bank prepares £200m energy storage investment

Bank announces it is working with Centrica to drive investment and development in crucial energy storage technologies through two new funds

The UK Infrastructure Bank has announced plans to invest up to £200m across two investment funds to support the development of new energy storage projects, in a move which it said it hoped would "drive...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

All aboard the train to zero: UK's first carbon capture rail link planned in England's north east

AdGreen: First full-year carbon audit of UK advertising underscores 'huge opportunity' to slash CO2

Most read
01

'Powering Up Britain': Government aims to trigger 'Green Day' investment blitz

30 March 2023 • 13 min read
02

Reports: Carbon border levies and national insulation scheme to feature in 'Green Day' package

29 March 2023 • 8 min read
03

'Green Day': The green economy reacts

30 March 2023 • 34 min read
04

What to expect from 'Green Day'

27 March 2023 • 16 min read
05

Three net zero announcements that can make Green Day a success

29 March 2023 • 5 min read

More on Investment

Credit: iStock
Investment

Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance: Tougher stance on oil and gas investment will drive energy transition

New framework for how asset owners can exert their influence and investment for decarbonisation represents a 'commitment of highest ambition', coalition argues

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 30 March 2023 • 4 min read
Why the UK needs a Net Zero Investment Plan
Investment

Why the UK needs a Net Zero Investment Plan

The government's failure to produce a detailed Net Zero Investment Plan sends the wrong signal to investors and companies, writes E3G's Nick Mabey

Nick Mabey, E3G
clock 29 March 2023 • 4 min read
'A great leap backward': Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance under fire for 'feeble' fossil fuel policy
Investment

'A great leap backward': Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance under fire for 'feeble' fossil fuel policy

Oil and gas position paper from $11tr alliance fails to set out concrete actions for how asset owners can stop oil and gas expansion, campaigners warn

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 March 2023 • 5 min read