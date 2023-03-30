'Green Day': Government admits UK's climate policies still not on track to meet Sixth Carbon Budget

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
'Green Day': Government admits UK's climate policies still not on track to meet Sixth Carbon Budget

Carbon Budget Delivery Plan notes existing policies do not put UK fully on track to meet 2030s Carbon Budget, but insists upcoming measures can close emissions gap

The government has acknowledged that existing climate policies will not enable the UK to meet its Sixth Carbon Budget, as it today published its long-awaited response to the legal challenge to its 2021...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Green Day': Hydrogen and carbon capture developers celebrate 'huge progress'

Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance: Tougher stance on oil and gas investment will drive energy transition

Most read
01

'Powering Up Britain': Government aims to trigger 'Green Day' investment blitz

30 March 2023 • 13 min read
02

'Green Day': The green economy reacts

30 March 2023 • 34 min read
03

'Green Day': Hydrogen and carbon capture developers celebrate 'huge progress'

30 March 2023 • 6 min read
04

'Green Day': Key announcements at a glance

30 March 2023 • 15 min read
05

Reports: Carbon border levies and national insulation scheme to feature in 'Green Day' package

29 March 2023 • 8 min read

More on Politics

Three net zero announcements that can make Green Day a success
Politics

Three net zero announcements that can make Green Day a success

Support for sustainable aviation fuels, planning reform, and an ambitious ZEV mandate can propel the UK closer to its climate goals, argues CEN's Lynsey Jones

Lynsey Jones, CEN
clock 29 March 2023 • 5 min read
New Scotland First Minister vows to 'seize net zero opportunities'
Politics

New Scotland First Minister vows to 'seize net zero opportunities'

Humza Yousaf commits to Scotland's net zero goal, as Labour calls on government to deliver genuinely ambitious 'Green Day' response to US subsidy blitz

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 March 2023 • 4 min read
Net Zero Industry Act: European Commission unveils vision for green industrial revolution
Politics

Net Zero Industry Act: European Commission unveils vision for green industrial revolution

Plan to ramp up support for strategic net zero technologies comes in response to generous subsidies launched in US through Inflation Reduction Act

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 March 2023 • 5 min read