'Green Day': Hydrogen and carbon capture developers celebrate 'huge progress'

Cecilia Keating
clock • 6 min read
The Hanson Cement plant in North Wales, which will advance to negotiations phase of government CCUS competition | Credit: HyNet
Image:

The Hanson Cement plant in North Wales, which will advance to negotiations phase of government CCUS competition | Credit: HyNet

But high profile plans to install carbon capture at Drax bioenergy power plant in Yorkshire missed off initial list of projects progressing to next phase of CCUS competition

Green hydrogen and carbon capture developers around the UK are celebrating this morning, after Ministers announced the first hydrogen projects to clinch funding from the government's Net Zero Hydrogen...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance: Tougher stance on oil and gas investment will drive energy transition

'Powering Up Britain': Government aims to trigger 'Green Day' investment blitz

Most read
01

'Powering Up Britain': Government aims to trigger 'Green Day' investment blitz

30 March 2023 • 13 min read
02

Reports: Carbon border levies and national insulation scheme to feature in 'Green Day' package

29 March 2023 • 8 min read
03

'Green Day': The green economy reacts

30 March 2023 • 34 min read
04

What to expect from 'Green Day'

27 March 2023 • 16 min read
05

Three net zero announcements that can make Green Day a success

29 March 2023 • 5 min read

More on CCS

Biochar can contain up to 75 per cent carbon | Credit: Michael Holder
CCS

The story in the soil: Meet the start-up trying to pioneer a UK market for biochar CO2 removals

DarkBlack Carbon was only officially founded four months ago, but believes it is already primed to be a market leader for biochar in the UK

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 March 2023 • 12 min read
Lack of support for carbon capture in Scotland hurting net zero drive, MPs warn
CCS

Lack of support for carbon capture in Scotland hurting net zero drive, MPs warn

Scottish Affairs Committee slam Holyrood and Westminster's lack of coordination on industrial decarbonisation plans

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 March 2023 • 4 min read