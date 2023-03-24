For peat's sake: Anger as full government ban on peat-based gardening products deferred until 2030

The government has announced that its ban on all peat-based gardening products for the professional horticulture sector will not be implemented until 2030, sparking an angry response from environmental campaigners.

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs' (Defra's) announced in August last year that it would ban retailers from selling peat-based compost to private gardeners in England from 2024. But it deferred a decision on when the ban would come into effect on for the professional gardening sector.

Yesterday, the Department confirmed the ban for the remainder of peat-containing products would now be brought in in 2030 - six years after the initial ban.

The Wildlife Trusts branded the decision as "bitterly disappointing", estimating the failure to bring a halt to peat extraction has caused up to 31 million tonnes of CO2 to be released since 1990.

"Last year we welcomed the news that the UK Government would ban the sale of bagged peat compost in England by the end of 2024," said Allis Watt, peat policy officer at The Wildlife Trusts. "The Wildlife Trusts hoped that a ban on all peat products would follow shortly after this date.

"The destruction of irreplaceable peatlands for gardening should have been outlawed long ago. These precious habitats are vital for nature and for our climate because they store vast amounts of carbon and are home to some of the UK's most special wildlife. We need to see far greater levels of ambition if the UK is to relinquish its status as one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth or come close to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Peatlands must be better protected as a matter of urgency."

Last year, the government said the decision to remove peat-based compost from sale in shops would support its climate and biodiversity goals, including its target to restore 35,000 hectares of peatlands by 2025.

Peatlands are the UK's largest natural carbon store as well as critical habitats for flora and fauna and a valuable mechanism for reducing downstream flood risks. However, only approximately 13 per cent of peatland areas are demmed to be in a near-natural state, with the habitat having faced major destruction and degradation through agricultural use, overgrazing and burning, as well as extraction for use in compost.

During its initial consultations on the proposed ban, Defra said it had received more than 5,000 responses to its consultation, of which 95 per cent were in favour of a ban.

As such, The Wildlife Trusts said it is now calling on the government to ban the extraction and commercial sale of peat immediately, ban all horticultural uses of peat as soon as parliamentary timeframes allow, or by 2024 at the latest, and restore all the bogs which have been damaged by the removal of peat by 2030.

Watt said the decision to allow the sale of peat-containing products until the end of the decade does not reflect the value of peatlands, adding that it appears to be "at odds" with the government's own manifesto commitment to "deliver the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on earth".

"It contradicts the notion that gardening is an activity which is beneficial to nature and places a burden of responsibility on the consumer to ensure they are not inadvertently buying environmentally destructive peat-based products," said said.

A spokesperson for Defra said the government remained committed to banning the use of peat-containing products. "Peatlands are resilient to drought and store vast quantities of carbon, serving as a powerful nature-based solution to climate change," they said. "A voluntary approach to ending the use of peat in horticulture was agreed with the professional horticultural sector in 2011, but this did not succeed. This is why we announced a ban on the sale of peat and peat-containing products in the retail horticultural sector by 2024."

"We have worked with the sector on how and when to extend this ban to the rest of the industry, and have proposed specific technical exemptions to allow time for the horticultural sector to overcome technical barriers to moving away from the use of peat. We expect a ban on the use of peat in the professional sector by 2030."

In related news, efforts to find more alternatives to peat-based compost took a step forward this week thanks to an investment which will help a consortium of organisations explore options for new peat-free composts.

The Esmée Fairbairn Foundation has announced it has provided £320,000 of grant funding to a 18-month trial project led by environmental charity Sizzle which will look for ways to enhance the quality and consistency of composted materials that are derived from waste streams.

These resulting materials could potentially have a wide range of uses which could help to reduce the amount of raw materials the compost industry needs, Sizzle explained. It added that it would also aim to explore the use of derivatives from green, agricultural, and food waste streams, and work closely with local authorities and waste processors to improve the quality of feedstocks and resulting compost.

Sizzle said the project will demonstrate to gardeners how best to use alternatives to peat and highlight how composting and the use of wormeries can create soil enhancers.

"We must hasten the transition from the use of peat in horticulture to more sustainable alternatives, however to achieve this we need systemic change, from producers through to customers," said Trewin Restorick, founder of Sizzle. "We're particularly keen to explore whether a sufficiently high volume of well-composted waste derived material could be used at the scale and quality required by the industry."

Professor Alistair Griffiths, director of science and collections at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), welcomed the new initiative. "Peatlands are the world's largest carbon store on land, with great potential to store carbon long term, helping to reach Net Zero," he said. "They reduce flooding, when rewetted reduce fire risks and provide valuable habitats for both plants and animals. To tackle the climate and biodiversity crises, it is essential that collectively we have a sustainable transition to peat-free alternative growing medias. The RHS is very supportive of this project and will continue to collaborate with Defra, the horticulture industry, gardeners and others to accelerate the sustainable transition to peat-free."

Sizzle said it is now looking for a location to run the trail and was interested in hearing from local authorities and waste management services keen to be involved with the project.