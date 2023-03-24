Small modular reactors are a high-risk and expensive pursuit

Next-generation nuclear technologies will divert resources away from cheaper options that can more quickly contribute to energy security and climate goals, argues Andrew Warren
There was precious little in this month's Budget of direct interest to BusinessGreen readers. There was really only one announcement pertinent to the net zero drive, which was when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial