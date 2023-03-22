Good Energy debuts new smart export tariff for solar generators

James Murray
'Power for Good' tariff to offer households with solar panels 10p per kWh for power exported to the grid

Good Energy has today launched a new smart export tariff for households with solar panels, offering to pay 10p per kWh for power provided to the grid.

The company said the new 'Power for Good' tariff offers a 'leading rate' for a variable export tariff and better than the standard tariffs offered under the government's Smart Export Guarantee scheme.

The new tariff, which requires homes with solar panels to have a compatible smart meter, means a typical solar powered home could get paid around £150 a year for the energy they share, in addition to the approximately £500 a year saving on their bills they enjoy by using solar power themselves.

"People who have solar panels should be getting a good price for their power right now," said Nigel Pocklington, CEO at Good Energy. "I want Good Energy to be known as the as the go-to energy company for all things solar power.

"We're already one of the biggest solar power payment companies. We're starting to fit solar panels on customers' homes and now we've got a new export tariff that's one of the best on the market. We'll be the one-stop-shop for all homeowners who want to generate their own solar power to cut bills and kick carbon."

The company said the new variable tariff would be reviewed on a quarterly basis as wholesale energy prices change, meaning customers will continue to get a competitive deal based on the going rate. 

The new tariff was welcomed by Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart, who said: "Solar is a UK success story, with over a million homes now using solar panels across the country. We're supporting even more installations through the Smart Export Guarantee, which allows households with solar panels to be paid for the excess electricity they generate. I welcome this move from Good Energy to offer their customers better value for solar power. We want to see more incentives like this across the sector to encourage other households to invest in green energy and help drive this market forward."

The news comes on the same day as Green MP Caroline Lucas is set to lead a Westminster Hall debate calling for solar panels to be made mandatory on the roofs of all suitable homes.

The government has said it wants to "go further and faster" in encouraging rooftop solar installations, which have increased sharply in the past year in response to soaring energy bills.

A recent YouGov poll found that 80 per cent of people would support government regulations to make solar panels the default on new-build homes and campaigners are now stepping up calls for new standards to be imposed on the construction industry.  

"During last week's Budget Statement the Chancellor proudly claimed he was fixing the roof while the sun's shining," Lucas is expected to say. "If we are serious about generating a successful rooftop revolution - we should be mandating all suitable new homes to come with solar panels as standard. It's a win-win policy: lowering those all-important carbon emissions; massively boosting our thriving renewables sector and improving energy security; creating thousands of good quality jobs and helping to level up; and all at no cost to the taxpayer. That's what a rooftop revolution looks like and that's how to ensure targets get delivered."

