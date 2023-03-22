Government unlocks nearly £2bn to boost energy efficiency of homes and public buildings

Government claims latest investment will create jobs and expand green economy
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has today unlocked various pots of public funding designed to boost the energy efficiency of homes and public buildings around the country, in a...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial