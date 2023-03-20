'Muddled waters': MPs urge government to revamp Clean Maritime Plan

Transport Committee warns the UK could miss its net zero targets unless efforts to decarbonise the shipping industry accelerate
The government is being called on to ramp up investment in new technologies, cleaner fuels, and workforce training in support of efforts to decarbonise the UK's maritime and shipping industry or risk the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial