University of Oxford launches green finance prize

clock • 2 min read
University of Oxford | Credit: iStock
Image:

University of Oxford | Credit: iStock

Up to £50,000 up for grabs for green finance researchers and not-for-profits

The University of Oxford has announced a new prize which will award up to £50,000 annually to researchers and innovators working on "greening" the global financial system. Nominations for candiates...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Epidemic of climate anxiety': Woodland Trust warns nature loss is impacting mental health

Get back on the bus: Government unveils plans to boost UK's bus sector

Most read
01

UK Green Business Awards - Finalists Announced

20 March 2023 • 7 min read
02

IPCC: Window to deliver 'sustainable, liveable future for all' is closing

20 March 2023 • 8 min read
03

Report: Construction industry can halve embodied emissions, but 'systemic change' needed

21 March 2023 • 3 min read
04

The IPCC Synthesis Report: Ten key takeaways for business

21 March 2023 • 11 min read
05

Vertical farmers Harvest London secure investment for third site

21 March 2023 • 2 min read

More on Investment

How investing 1.3 per cent of GDP could decarbonise the global economy - and unlock massive financial savings
Investment

How investing 1.3 per cent of GDP could decarbonise the global economy - and unlock massive financial savings

Major new report from Energy Transition Commission concludes bridging the net zero investment gap is a 'manageable macroeconomic challenge'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 March 2023 • 8 min read
'Vital role': BlackRock defends continued investment in fossil fuels
Investment

'Vital role': BlackRock defends continued investment in fossil fuels

In his annual letter, CEO Larry Fink stressed the importance of oil and gas in meeting global energy demands, as he promised to offer clients the choice of investing in clean energy

Amber Rolt
clock 16 March 2023 • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Spring Budget: Government to issue further £10bn of green gilts

Follows launch of UK's first green gilt in September 2021, which at the time marked largest inaugural green issuance by any sovereign state

Beth Brearley
clock 15 March 2023 • 1 min read