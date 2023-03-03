'Freezing its foods with the power of the sun': Iceland Foods strikes solar deal with Octopus Energy

Iceland Foods has struck a power purchase deal with Octopus Energy that will see the food retailer receive 64GWh of renewable electricity each year from a solar farm in Cambridgeshire, it announced today.

The 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) between the two firms is expected to provide Iceland with enough electricity to power 150 of its more than 900 frozen food retail sites across the UK, covering as much as 14 per cent of its overall electricity demand.

The two firms declined to disclose the size of the offtake deal, but claimed it would help to cut Iceland's carbon emissions by around 23,000 tonnes.

The move forms part of Iceland Foods' ongoing efforts to meet its 2040 net zero target, while also helping to cut down on its energy costs, which have surged in the wake of the energy crisis over the past year. Iceland said £90m had been added to its energy bills in 2022 alone.

Tarsem Dhaliwal, Iceland Foods' CEO, said the PPA deal with Octopus Energy would help provide "some clarity on our energy costs for the coming years - at a significant discount to the current wholesale price".

"This helps to mitigate the impact of the volatility that has plagued the industry for the past 12 months," he said. "Switching to more renewable forms of energy to power our sites will be a huge priority for us in the coming years, as we continue to identify solutions to optimise sustainability across the business."

The Breach solar project was first acquired by Octopus Energy in June last year, before construction began in November. It is expected to become fully operational by this winter, when it will start supplying Iceland with green energy.

"It's great to see such a massive British firm like Iceland Foods accelerate its renewable energy journey, freezing its foods with the power of the sun," said Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation. "The more companies that follow their lead, the quicker we can reduce our economy's dependence on expensive fossil fuels and shift to a future powered by clean energy."