RWE accelerates clean energy push with JBM Solar acquisition

RWE has significantly expanded its solar and battery capabilities in the UK with the acquisition of independent developer JBM Solar, adding a further 6.1GW of combined clean power capacity to its pipeline of UK renewables projects.

The company announced today it has finalised a deal with London-based renewable investors Susgen to snap up JBM Solar and its 30-strong staff for an undisclosed sum, in a move RWE said would make it one of the top three solar developers in the UK.

The deal will see RWE gain access to JBM Solar's "mature" pipeline of 3.8GW of solar and 2.3GW of battery storage projects, most of which are located in the central and southern regions of England, including a "large proportion" that have already secured grid connections and the required land.

RWE said the first co-located solar and battery projects in the newly-acquired pipeline could be operational as early as the end of next year, given a number of projects in the portfolio are already primed for their final investment decision and have secured necessary planning approvals.

The company said it expected to commission around 450MW of solar and battery project capacity each year from JBM Solar's pipeline.

Katja Wünschel, CEO for onshore wind and solar in Europe and Australia at RWE Renewables, said the acquisition supported the company's plans to rapidly expand its renewables business in the UK, which it views as one of its core markets.

"We are already well positioned in offshore and onshore wind in the UK," she said. "Now we are significantly strengthening our renewables business by adding this already very advanced solar and battery pipeline. The combined development pipeline, one of the largest in the UK, provides tremendous opportunities for sustainable and value accretive growth. The first projects could be delivering electricity as early as next year."

RWE said it envisaged significant growth in solar in the UK over the coming decades, with the government targeting a five-fold increase in solar capacity from 14GW today to 70GW by 2035.

Moreover, the UK's battery storage capacity is forecast to more than quadruple within the next four years alone, up from 1.5GW today to 6.5GW in 2026, the firm added.

"I'm very pleased to welcome our new colleagues from JBM Solar and to jointly driving forward the green expansion of RWE in the UK," added Wünschel.