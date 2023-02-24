UK Green Business Awards: Deadline extended

Deadline for entries to the inaugural UK Green Business Awards extended by one week to Friday March 3rd

In response to popular demand, the deadline for entries to the UK Green Business Awards 2023 has today been extended by one week to 5pm on Friday 3rd March.

To ensure a level playing field all entrants are being granted an extra week to complete their submissions and be in with a chance of winning at the inaugural UK Green Business Awards.

The awards themselves will take place at the Leonardo Royal London Hotel in St Paul's on the evening of Thursday 29th June, bringing together business leaders, sustainability executives, investors, campaigners, and politicians from right across the green economy.

The UK Green Business Awards are free to enter and are now open for entries across more than 20 categories, each of which seeks to showcase a crucial component of the UK's green economy and the advancing net zero transition.

From the circular economy and green heat to behaviour change campaigns and renewables project, from early-stage investors and SMEs to corporate leaders and inspiring communicators, the UK Green Business Awards are inviting entries from all corners of the UK and all parts of the green economy.

BusinessGreen has also launched an exclusive 10 point guide for how to develop a compelling entry to put before our prestigious panel of expert judges.

All the information on how to enter the awards or partner with the event to promote the best of the UK's green economy is available on the new UK Green Business Awards website.

If you have any questions about the deadline extension or your entry please contact Ellie Harris at [email protected].

