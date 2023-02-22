'Home-grown in the UK': Vodafone signs second major solar PPA

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Vodafone UK - Solar power plant aerial view
Image:

Credit: Vodafone UK - Solar power plant aerial view

Telecoms giant pens contract that is set to create five UK solar farms capable of generating 216GWH of clean power

Vodafone has announced it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Centrica and Mytilineos to create a portfolio of new UK solar farms that will provide it with access to clean and affordable renewable...

