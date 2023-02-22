Jeremy Hunt: Green economy 'absolutely strategic' for the UK

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was speaking at an event at London's Olympic Park yesterday | Credit: Michael Holder
Image:

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was speaking at an event at London's Olympic Park yesterday | Credit: Michael Holder

But Chancellor warns that UK must be 'alive to competitive threat' from US clean tech subsidies through the Inflation Reduction Act

Jeremy Hunt has insisted green industries are "absolutely strategic" for the UK, as he stressed that the country remains in a leading global position on clean energy and net zero technologies even despite...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Biodiversity Net Gain: Defra confirms new 'nature positive' rules for developers

Defra announces £168m green farming technology grant programme

Most read
01

Jeremy Hunt: Green economy 'absolutely strategic' for the UK

22 February 2023 • 6 min read
02

What Jeremy Leggett did next: The British solar pioneer turning his hand to 'ethically profitable' rewilding

21 February 2023 • 17 min read
03

'Extraordinary momentum': Climate fintech investment more than doubles to record $2.9bn

22 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

Lloyds Banking Group acquires EV leasing company Tusker in £300m deal

22 February 2023 • 3 min read
05

'Home-grown in the UK': Vodafone signs second major solar PPA

22 February 2023 • 2 min read

More on Politics

Green industries can create jobs and export opportunities for the UK
Politics

Green industries can create jobs and export opportunities for the UK

Businesses must get ready for a global economy where decarbonisation is the norm, writes Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Cartlidge

James Cartlidge MP
clock 23 February 2023 • 4 min read
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey addresses biodiversity meet in London on 17 February | Credit: iStock
Politics

Environment Secretary: Private finance should power nature goals

Speaking at international biodiversity talks in London, Thérèse Coffey defends UK's ambition on private sector mobilisation and nature targets

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 February 2023 • 5 min read
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero confirms Ministerial line-up, but fails to resolve naming riddle
Politics

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero confirms Ministerial line-up, but fails to resolve naming riddle

'However you want to pronounce our name, we’ll be making sure we live up to it'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 February 2023 • 2 min read