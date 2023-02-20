NatWest's Alison Rose appointed co-chair of new Energy Efficiency Taskforce

The government will tomorrow launch its new Energy Efficiency Taskforce, confirming that NatWest CEO Alison Rose has been appointed co-chair alongside Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Lord Callanan.

The new taskforce will be debuted at an event in East London attended by nearly 100 business leaders from across the green economy, as well as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps, and Environment Secretary Therese Coffey.

The Taskforce, which was first announced last autumn as part of Hunt's emergency Budget in the wake of Liz Truss's short-lived premiership, will be tasked with devising a workplan to deliver on the Treasury's new goal to slash total UK energy demand by 15 per cent against 2021 levels by 2030.

The government said the wider membership of the Taskforce's steering committee would be announced in due course.

"Our green industry is a key growth sector set to be worth £1tr by the end of the decade," Hunt said. "It will bring high-paid jobs, brand new manufacturers and huge export opportunities - but needs extra attention now to make sure British companies and our people can fully share in the sector's success and grow the economy."

Shapps said the new taskforce was central to his new department's efforts to "reduce people's energy bills [and bring] wholesale energy prices down to their lowest ever level within the next decade".

"Improving the energy efficiency of our homes by bringing the latest technologies into them will help cut energy use, and with that people's bills," he said. "The Energy Efficiency Taskforce - to be led by the excellent Lord Callanan and Alison Rose - will be committed to clearing the barriers to getting this done, whether that's investment, training up installers or improving the supply of products."

Rose said she was delighted to be invited to co-chair the Taskforce. "Addressing the climate crisis is a team sport, and building vital partnerships between the public and private sector is the key to tackling this challenge at pace," she said. "Improving energy efficiency will not only drive a lower carbon environment, but also deliver greater economic security through lower bills for people, families, and businesses right across the UK."

The announcement comes just days after NatWest became the first high street bank to publish a Climate Transition Plan detailing how it intends to curtail investment in fossil fuels and ramp up its support for low carbon infrastructure, including through green mortgages that help incentivise homeowners to undertake energy efficiency upgrades.

The new Energy Efficiency Taskforce faces a daunting task, given the government has been repeatedly criticised by environmental campaigners, think tanks, and business groups for cutting spending on energy efficiency programmes and failing to prioritise policies to curb energy use.

Last year the government responded to such criticism with the launch of a new energy-saving public information campaign and confirmation from the Treasury that an additional £6bn of energy efficiency funding would be made available from 2025 onwards.

But critics insisted such policies remained underpowered and that the new £6bn funding commitment should be made immediately available to help more households tackle soaring energy bills that have forced millions of people into fuel poverty.

Just yesterday, Bright Blue became the latest think tank to warn urgent action was needed to enhance the energy efficiency of the UK's housing stock, arguing that current building standards mean thousands of new homes will have to be upgraded in the coming years to meet net zero targets.

Meanwhile, think tank ECIU will tomorrow publish a fresh analysis again warning how the UK's reliance on gas power, which has been exacerbated by historic cuts to energy efficiency funding, has left the country's economy badly exposed to the spike in wholesale gas prices that was triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.