IEA: Fossil fuel consumption subsidies topped $1tr in 2022

Global fossil fuel consumption subsidies soared to record highs in 2022, exceeding $1tr for the first time according to new analysis from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The think tanks said the record-breaking subsidies were prompted by turmoil in global energy markets that sent fossil fuel prices soaring and prompted governments to intervene to stop households and businesses facing five-fold increases in energy costs.

As a result subsidies doubled on their 2021 levels during 2022, continuing an upward trend that had already seen subsidies rise sharply on 2020 levels.

The increases came despite the November 2021 commitment contained in the Glasgow Climate Pact "phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, while providing targeted support to the poorest and most vulnerable".

Analysts have widely accepted that government intervention was inevitable to soften the economic and social impact of the huge increases in wholesale gas prices triggered by Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

But according to the IEA's new analysis many of the new government-backed measures were not well targeted, and while they may have partially protected some customers from skyrocketing costs they served to artificially maintain fossil fuels' competitiveness compared to low-emission alternatives.

The IEA's preliminary estimates for 2022 showed that oil subsidies increased around 85 per cent over the year, while support for natural gas and electricity consumption more than doubled. According to the IEA's recent World Energy Outlook report, high fossil fuel prices were the main reason for upward pressure on global electricity prices, accounting for around 90 per cent of the rise in the average costs of electricity generation worldwide, with natural gas alone accounting for more than 50 per cent of this.

The latest IEA report shows how governments took a variety of different measures to protect consumers from the worst effects of the energy crisis.

For example, the IEA highlighted how the Peruvian government in April 2022 decided to temporarily include a number of transport fuels in the State Fuel Price Stabilisation Fund to curb the rise in prices.

Meanwhile, many European economies moved to cap energy prices to limit consumer exposure to the full impact of spiralling natural gas prices.

However, the watchdog found that most interventions in advanced economies did not meet its definition of fossil fuel consumption subsidies, because the average end-user prices remained above market based values.

The IEA called these a "significant drain" on fiscal resources, and added that its tracking suggested that more than $500bn in extra spending was committed to reduce energy bills in 2022, mostly in advanced economies. The IEA noted that this spending was in addition to the fossil fuel consumption subsidies which had been identified elsewhere.

These measures, according to the IEA, included exemptions from various taxes and levies, compensation mechanisms for different affected groups of consumers as well as efforts to ease payment terms or to put a moratorium on disconnections for non-payment.

The report also noted that many utilities as well as other energy companies, including energy intensive industries received additional support to manage higher fuel-related costs, especially for gas and electricity.

Overall, the report argued that phasing out fossil fuel subsidies remained a "fundamental ingredient of successful clean energy transitions", as underscored in the Glasgow Climate Pact.

However, the report also highlighted that the current energy crisis had revealed the political challenges involved when trying to phase out fossil fuel subsidies. While Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have caused the crisis, the IEA noted that the subsidy jump of 2022 "brings some broader lessons on the need for orderly and people-centred transitions".

The report warned that periods of high and volatile fossil fuel prices "drive home the unsustainability of today's energy system and underscore the benefits of energy transitions". It added that these episodes come with "significant economic and social cost" and that "high fossil fuel prices are no substitute for consistent climate policies."

During an energy crisis, government commitments to phasing out subsidies are overshadowed by the priority to protect consumers, the report warned. While the resulting government actions may reduce hardship, this also in turn weaken incentives for consumers to save energy or switch to alternative sources, the IEA said.

The report argued that high fossil fuel prices hit the poor the hardest and that subsidies are "rarely well targeted", with the end result being they tend to benefit the better off most. As such, the IEA called for more effective targeting to protect vulnerable groups, which requires investment in better data collection and in setting up more targeted cash transfer mechanisms.

The IEA also called on governments to spend more time and money on structural changes that bring down fossil fuel demand, rather than on emergency relief when fuel prices go up.