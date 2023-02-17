Cheap heat pumps, big batteries and 'conscious quitting': BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories this week

'Major leaps forward': Octopus launches heat pump as cheap as a gas boiler

A 'serious breakthrough' has allowed Octopus Energy to offer customers heat pumps at a similar price to gas boilers, it claims.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

'Beyond dispute': Air pollution plummets in London after ULEZ expansion

London Mayor Sadiq Khan claims benefits of introducing Ultra Low Emission Zone across inner reaches of city ‘beyond dispute' 

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

Zenobe flicks switch on record-breaking 100MW grid battery

New 100MW battery in Capenhurst, Chester, is thought to be the largest in Europe to date to be connected to a transmission network.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero confirms Ministerial line-up, but fails to resolve naming riddle

'However you want to pronounce our name, we'll be making sure we live up to it' - the government's newly minted Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNeZ) has confirmed its full ministerial line up, welcoming a number of junior ministers to its ranks. 

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

 

Conscious quitting? Employees turned off by weak corporate sustainability plans, survey finds

Survey backed by former Unilever boss Paul Polman suggests workers are ready to walk out on companies that don't align with their values.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

 

