Cheap heat pumps, big batteries and 'conscious quitting': BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

A 'serious breakthrough' has allowed Octopus Energy to offer customers heat pumps at a similar price to gas boilers, it claims.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan claims benefits of introducing Ultra Low Emission Zone across inner reaches of city ‘beyond dispute'

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

New 100MW battery in Capenhurst, Chester, is thought to be the largest in Europe to date to be connected to a transmission network.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

'However you want to pronounce our name, we'll be making sure we live up to it' - the government's newly minted Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNeZ) has confirmed its full ministerial line up, welcoming a number of junior ministers to its ranks.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Survey backed by former Unilever boss Paul Polman suggests workers are ready to walk out on companies that don't align with their values.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)