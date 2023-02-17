NatWest warns UK net zero policy gaps are putting climate targets at risk

NatWest has warned that continuing policy gaps and uncertainties in the government's Net Zero Strategy risk putting its climate targets, as well as the UK's national emissions goals, at risk.

The banking group today published its first ever Climate Transition Plan setting out plans to halve the climate impact of its financing activity by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions across its core business, financing, and asset portfolio by 2050. But it warned that these goals would not be achievable without clearer, more robust policy support from the government.

In particular, NatWest highlighted significant risks and "insufficient plans" for decarbonising buildings and the agriculture and land-use sectors in the UK, echoing long-standing criticism from UK's Climate Change Committee (CCC).

"These policy risks, if not adequately addressed in a timely manner, put at risk the UK's net zero transition and in turn that of our customers and ultimately our own," the Plan states.

NatWest's new plan also cites the recent 'Mission Zero' Net Zero Review led by Conservative MP Chris Skidmore on behalf of the government, which concluded the UK's current Net Zero Strategy and decarbonisation policies to date have "not provided adequate certainty to business and investors".

The bank said it acknowledged that "further action is required by NatWest Group and its customers to meet our ambition and decarbonisation plans". But it added that "it is also clear that support from timely and appropriate government policies will be required to create incentives for transition and customer behaviour changes".

The UK government has been facing growing pressure to bolster its net zero agenda with clearer and more ambitious policy measures, with a host of business groups warning bolder measures to accelerate the net zero transition are critical to the economic recovery.

However, there are tentative hopes that fresh policies and greater clarity could soon emerge from the government as it readies its Spring Budget as well as a revamped version of its Net Zero Strategy next month, after the High Court ruled its previous iteration unlawful last year.

Meanwhile, a Whitehall reorganisation earlier this month saw the establishment of a new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, which has been given specific priorities to drive decarbonisation and boost energy efficiency among homes and businesses, prompting hopes of a clearer policy focus on net zero going forward.

NatWest Group, which is also a major mortgage lender, has previously called on the government to introduce a host of green policies to address perceived gaps, including a target to ensure all homes sold in the UK achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of at least C by 2033, backed by a stamp duty rebate to encourage households to undertake energy saving upgrades.

The bank views the decarbonisation of homes and buildings as key to its own climate plans, having last week promised to provide £10bn in lending for mortgages to UK homes rated A and B for energy efficiency between January 2023 and the end of 2025. It also last week announced it has stopped providing new loans to new oil and gas projects, and that it plans to stop renewing, refinancing, and extending existing lending for oil and gas projects from the end of 2025.

Such moves form part of its wider commitment to providing £100bn in climate and sustainable financing from 2021 to 2025, which includes plans to establish a pilot project to enable green home retrofitting at scale alongside Centrica, Schneider Electric, and Places for People.

The new Climate Transition Plan also includes net zero policy risk warnings, which NatWest hailed as the first such risk register to be published by a major UK financial firm.

The government last year established the independent Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT) to draw up guidelines for 'gold standard' corporate Climate Transition Plans, and has said it plans to make publication of such plans a mandatory requirement for asset managers and asset owners in the near future.

NatWest said its own Plan was aligned with the guidance set out by the TPT as well as that of the Glasgow Financial Alliance of Net Zero (GFANZ), of which it is a member, and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFDs). It has also aligned its Plan with the UK government's statutory 2050 net zero target and interim carbon budgets.

According to the Plan, NatWest is aiming to take a "systems thinking approach" to tackling emissions through its investments and financing, by assessing its emissions exposure across different sectors and identifying key points of leverage that can catalyse decarbonisation within the economy.

As an example, it highlighted efforts to boost the supply chain for greener materials and products in the construction sector, which it said would help to support green home retrofitting and in turn boost the market for green mortgages that NatWest offers.

Announcing the Climate Transition Plan today, NatWest Group's CEO Alison Rose, said the document outlined the steps the bank was taking "to address the transition to a low carbon economy", and stressed that the net zero transition presented a major opportunity for UK plc.

"As one of the first UK financial services companies to publish the first iteration of a carbon transition plan, and one of the largest banks around the world to have science-based targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, we are resolute in our ambition to achieve net zero by 2050," she said. "The opportunity for the UK to drive growth and will require partnerships across public and private sectors to support a transition, and unlock growth and value for the UK economy."

The Plan was published alongside NatWest's 2022 annual financial results, which reveal the banking group reaped in its highest profits in 15 years at £5.1bn, which is up by almost a third compared to 2021. In addition, Rose received a £5.2m pay packet, becoming NatWest's second-highest-paid boss since before the 2008 global financial crisis.

NatWest is 44 per cent owned by the British taxpayer after a £45bn bailout by the government in 2008, back when the banking group was still known as the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).