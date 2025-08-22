Poll: Three quarters of UK van drivers say EVs are right for their business

Over two thirds of business leaders without an electric van in their fleets currently expect to purchase one in 2025, new survey finds

Three quarters of UK van drivers now believe a fully electric van would be a suitable choice for their business, up from 67 per cent in 2023. That is according to a OnePoll survey of 1,000 UK van drivers...

