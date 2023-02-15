Therese Coffey calls for closer UK-US cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey is to appeal for closer UK-US cooperation to advance sustainable agricultural practices in an address to officials from all 50 US states later today.

In a speech to the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) winter conference in Washington DC, Coffey is to trumpet the importance of the US and UK working together towards a shared goal of creating a more secure and sustainable food production system.

"It is vitally important that we continue to stand together, in defence of the freedom, democracy, and common decency that our nations treasure so deeply," Coffey is to say. "We must also continue to work together to forge a more secure, more sustainable future for agriculture. We must strengthen the resilience of our environment, our businesses, and our communities, and improve the prosperity and food security of every generation to come."

The Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it was the first time a foreign minister had addressed the conference, which brings together representatives from Departments of Agriculture from 50 states and four US territories.

Coffey is expected to showcase the government's plans to reform UK farming subsidies post-Brexit to incentivise farmers to embrace more sustainable practices.

"Farmers are the original friends of the earth, the first to understand that making space for nature can and must go alongside food production," she will say. "This is not mutually exclusive, but absolutely symbiotic. Working with nature - not against it - is the natural instinct of every farmer I have ever had the pleasure of meeting."

The Environment Secretary is also expected to commend farmers for their pivotal role in producing food for society. "As we work together to promote sustainable food production, we need to commend the immense contribution farming makes to our communities, and the sheer grit, ingenuity and determination it takes to keep us fed," she will say.

The UK government has faced significant criticism from campaigners for signing free trade deals that could undermine the competitiveness of the UK's farmers by allowing imports of food products from nations, such as Australia and New Zealand, where farmers have to meet less strict environmental, animal welfare, and safety standards.

The speech comes in the wake of the government's publication of a new five-year strategy for how it plans to halt and reverse the decline in nature, reiterating its plan to leverage agricultural subsidy reform to encourage farmers to adopt 'greener' practices and invest in nature protection.

In the address, scheduled for 5:30pm UK time today, Coffey is also expected to pay tribute to the farmers in Ukraine that had continued to produce grain in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country dubbed the 'breadbasket of Europe'.

"Amidst the turmoil of war, it is truly extraordinary that the farmers of Ukraine have managed to get so much of the 2022 harvest in," she is to say. "At a time when Ukrainians themselves are suffering so much, the initiative to get grain from Ukraine, to some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world, is an act of global humanity at its very best."

The Environment Secretary visited the conference as part of a trip where she met government officials, senators, and CEOs from agri-tech start-ups, as well as visiting a brewery which makes craft beers using British and American ingredients.