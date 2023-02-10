'Making a real difference': Three quarters of young people want green career paths

Almost three quarters of teens and young adults are seeking career paths that would enable them to have a positive impact on the environment, according to new research commissioned by British Gas.

The poll of 1,000 15 to 25-year-olds undertaken as part of National Apprenticeship Week found almost all respondents currently seeking jobs - some 94 per cent - are on the hunt for roles that help protect the natural world, with careers in environmental protection or consulting, energy engineering, renewable energy, and geoscience the most sought after options.

Additionally, 41 per cent of those quizzed are keen to actively explore government roles where they could help influence green policy.

More than half of respondents claimed that their friends harbour similar ambitions and 55 per cent said that covering the environmental crisis at school had influenced their interest in green careers.

And while three quarters of the 15 to 25-year-olds polled intend to go to university to pursue a green career, just shy of two thirds said they would consider an apprenticeship.

The results of the survey were released as British Gas revealed it plans to recruit 3,500 apprentices over the next decade to train in green skills, including 500 former armed forces recruits that it hopes to retrain as engineers.

"It's really encouraging to see that so many young people are influenced in their career choice by taking care of the planet," said Daniel Gay, an apprentice at British Gas. "Working with cutting-edge renewable technology that's going to make a real difference to the way people live their lives is so rewarding - and makes me feel like I'm playing my part in contributing to our national net zero targets."

British Gas is the latest in a string of energy companies to announce ambitious green recruitment plans.

Rival energy supplier OVO recently announced plans to upskill 20 per cent of its field force team and offer more than 100 apprenticeships focused on installing low carbon solutions such as heat pumps, solar panels, and batteries. Research from the company suggested the UK will need an eight-fold increase in the number of heat pump installers to reach government installation targets for 2028.

The growing number of green roles comes alongside evidence that employers' environmental, social, and governance (ESG) records are influencing career decisions, with younger job seekers in particular driving a trend dubbed "climate quitting" by consultancy KPMG.

The firm recently published research that suggested a third of 18 to 24 year-olds were found to have rejected a job offer based on the prospective employers' ESG performance in favour of more environmentally friendly roles. Almost half the 6,000 UK office workers, students, apprentices, and graduates surveyed said they wanted the company they work for to do more to demonstrate its green credentials.

In addition a recent survey of 13,000 employers and professionals by recruitment specialist Hays revealed 97 per cent of firms in the market for sustainability-focused staff experienced skills shortages in 2022.

Consequently, the firm's UK 2023 Salary and Recruiting Trends guide found that recruiters are ramping up efforts to fill green job vacancies, with 90 per cent of respondents who offer sustainability-focused roles actively seeking new applicants - a share that is notably higher than for other industries and functions.

A new study from the World Economic Forum has also claimed that the global green workforce will need to expand by 66 per cent over the next decade if climate and environmental goals are to be met.