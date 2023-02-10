My exclusive interview with ChatGPT about AI, climate tech and sustainability

clock • 9 min read
Credit: GreenBiz.com
Image:

Credit: GreenBiz.com

Can artificial intelligence conduct an informed conversation about the broad and complex technologies under the climate tech umbrella? Let's let it speak for itself

If we're going to co-exist with our technology overlords, we ought to know them a bit better. Case in point: ChatGPT, the scary-smart artificial intelligence engine capable of answering a breathtakingly...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

NatWest confirms it is to stop lending to oil and gas projects

09 February 2023 • 5 min read
02

'UK's largest virtual power plant': Octopus Energy claims EV tariff users now providing 100MW of flexible power

09 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

Rishi Sunak orders creation of new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

07 February 2023 • 5 min read
04

Companies must play a part in building integrity into the flawed voluntary carbon market

10 February 2023 • 4 min read
05

Renewables industry slams delay to Hornsea 4 Offshore Wind Farm planning decision

10 February 2023 • 4 min read

More on Technology

Tristan Fischer, CEO at Fischer Farms
Technology

'Extremely encouraging': Fischer Farms hails vertical farming wheat breakthrough

Vertical farming specialist says it has become the first UK firm to successfully grow a high-yield wheat crop using an indoor hydroponics system 

Charlotte Hall
clock 10 February 2023 • 3 min read
Net Zero: A $7tr open data problem
Technology

Net Zero: A $7tr open data problem

Two open source companies reflect on what's needed to accelerate the net zero transition

John Leonard, Computing
clock 09 February 2023 • 7 min read
Amazon announces second Sustainability Accelerator competition
Technology

Amazon announces second Sustainability Accelerator competition

The e-commerce giant is inviting early-stage sustainability start-ups to apply for the latest round of its accelerator programme

Amber Rolt
clock 09 February 2023 • 3 min read