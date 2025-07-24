Transition training: Government announces tailored support for 200 oil and gas workers

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund aims to help oil and gas workers in Aberdeenshire secure jobs in Scotland's growing clean energy sector

The government has this week launched a new tailored skills programme designed to help around 200 Aberdeen oil and gas workers take advantage of job opportunities in Scotland's burgeoning clean energy...

James Murray
James Murray

