'Extremely encouraging': Fischer Farms hails vertical farming wheat breakthrough

UK-based agriculture technology firm Fischer Farms has succeeded in growing the equivalent yield of 273 acres of wheat fields in a 10-acre vertical farming unit, the company revealed this week, marking a major milestone for the fast-expanding vertical farming sector.

The company said the trial make it the first vertical farm in the UK to cultivate a wheat crop in a biosecure, controlled environment. It added that the initial results have shown a seed to harvest cycle time capable of delivering five crop cycles per year, compared to the standard two harvests a year achieved through conventional farming.

"The results from our first wheat trial are extremely encouraging, with very promising yield capabilities," said Tristan Fischer, founder and CEO of Fischer Farms. "Further development of the seed, growing environment and light technology will continue to provide significant improvement to this performance but investment will be key to this scalability."

To date vertical farming companies have tended to focus on producing leafy greens and soft fruits, but Fischer Farms is one of a number of developers working to produce more calorific foods that could play a major role in bolstering global food security and slashing environmental impacts.

The company said the latest trial represented a major step forward for its plans to produce crops such as soya beans, rice and wheat ahead of the planned opening of its new four acre Norfolk farm later this year.

"This advancement provides real promise for wider global food security," Fischer said. "Our infrastructure can be established in almost any country in the world, regardless of climate and soil quality, giving economically disadvantaged and water-scarce regions the opportunity to transform their food supply chains and revolutionise their economies by ultimately evolving from net food importers to becoming entirely self-sufficient."

Advocates of vertical farming argue it can slash land use impacts while also reducing water use and fertiliser demand, providing a route to drastically cut agriculture's climate impact. However, critics question the energy in-puts required to produce crops indoors and the scalability of the nascent industry.

However, with wheat prices having reached a 10 year high in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pressure mounting on governments to free up more land for natural carbon sinks growing numbers of investors are rushing to explore the feasibility of producing staple crops using vertical farming techniques.

In related news, food giant Mondelez International this week announced an update to its European wheat sustainability program designed to accelerate the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices by its suppliers.

Dubbed the Harmony program, the initiative collaborates with 1,360 farmers across seven European countries to encourage the use of lower impact practices such as diversified crop rotations, reduced fertiliser use, and measures to support pollinators.

The multinational said it is to create a new Harmony Academy to provide farmers with a package of digital and on the ground training, as well as new digital tools to track the progress of the regenerative techniques they use. Meanwhile, a new research project will aim to assess the positive impact sustainable growing practices have on wheat quality.

"Harmony Ambition 2030 is a key part of our sustainability strategy," said Peter Seymour, senior vice president for marketing and strategy in Europe at the company. "We are working with local farmers and partners across Europe to help create a world where the wheat for our well-loved biscuits is grown in thriving and biodiverse environments. All this is part of our long-term business growth ambition and mission to offer consumers the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way."