On the road to net zero: National Highway switches to LED lights and hybrid EVs

National Highways yesterday announced plans to switch 70 per cent of its lights on the Strategic Road Network (SRN) to LEDs by 2027 in the latest step in the agency's net zero strategy.

The replacement programme, which is already underway in the North West of the country, will involve changing 77,700 lights and is predicted to result in a £132m investment over the five-year period of the project.

Currently, road lighting accounts for around half of National Highways' carbon emissions and while transitions to LED have been occurring sporadically over the years, the new project marks the first attempt at a network-wide switch.

LEDs can cut energy use compared to conventional lights by up to 80 per cent and as such once completed the new project is expected to reduce the government-owned company's total energy usage by over a third. LEDs also tend to last longer and require less maintenance compared to traditional lights, leading to more reliability and lower maintenance costs.

Steve Elderkin, Director of Environmental Sustainability for National Highways, said: "We are delighted to be modernising the lighting across our network by investing over £100m into clearer more efficient technology.

"These new LED lights will not only reduce our emissions and ensure that journeys are safer, but also reduce the amount of maintenance needed across the network."

He added that the project marked a major step forward in the agency's net zero strategy. "As a company, we manage 4,500 miles of road so it is vital we look to cleaner alternatives," he said. "Our net zero plan has laid out how we want to hit net zero for our own emissions by 2030. We will continue to invest as technology becomes available, meeting the government's Road to Zero strategy."

The move was also welcomed by Transport Minister Jesse Norman, who said: "Today's announcement shows the progress being made to decarbonise all aspects of the UK's roads, improving journeys for drivers while reducing the need for lighting repairs and road closures."

The news comes just days after National Highways announced the purchase of a 307 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) in an effort to cut emissions from its fleet of maintenance and inspection vehicles.

The new fleet also includes 31 fully electric zero-emission new Hyundai Kona and 65 ultra-low emission KIA Xceed PHEVs.

Overall, the new vehicles are predicted to cut around 250 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

"We operate more than 1,300 vehicles so introducing so many new electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids really helps accelerate our journey to net zero, drastically cutting our emissions," Elderkin said, adding that all "non-traffic officer vehicles will be 100% electric by 2027 and traffic officer vehicles [will] be 100% electric by 2030."

"This is a huge step towards that commitment, and we will continue to invest in green and electric vehicles as the technology becomes available," he said.