Companies must play a part in building integrity into the flawed voluntary carbon market

clock • 4 min read
Companies must play a part in building integrity into the flawed voluntary carbon market

Compensate's Niklas Kaskeala sets out how firms purchasing credits to fund conservation and meeting climate goals can mitigate their exposure to carbon market risks

It matters how we speak about the climate crisis. This is why I have chosen to start with positive news and end with a hopeful note. BloombergNEF has published research showing that the voluntary carbon...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Beyond dispute': Air pollution plummets in London after ULEZ expansion

13 February 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Mired in ambiguity': Why pressure is mounting on corporates to fill the gaps in their net zero plans

13 February 2023 • 9 min read
03

National Infrastructure Commission to review 'slowed' consenting process for major infrastructure

13 February 2023 • 3 min read
04

Businesses need to quantify the 'S' in ESG

13 February 2023 • 3 min read
05

Zenobe flicks switch on record-breaking 100MW grid battery

11 February 2023 • 2 min read

More on Offsets

Credit: Rich Carey
Offsets

'We need every tool in the box': Carbon credit firms defend Voluntary Carbon Market

Letter comes in wake of reports accusing carbon offset providers of over-stating climate impact of forest-based projects

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 31 January 2023 • 3 min read
How meeting climate goals could require a 1,500-fold increase in advanced carbon removals
Offsets

How meeting climate goals could require a 1,500-fold increase in advanced carbon removals

Pioneering analysis of global nascent carbon removals sector published as leading offsets provider is accused of selling 'junk credits'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 19 January 2023 • 3 min read
Climate Fund for Nature: Kering and L'Occitane launch €300m nature investment fund
Offsets

Climate Fund for Nature: Kering and L'Occitane launch €300m nature investment fund

Leading brands call on wider luxury fashion and beauty sector to join forces to back new fund

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 December 2022 • 3 min read