Government plots hydrogen certification scheme to tackle greenwash fears

The government is seeking industry views on the design of a "globally recognised" certification scheme for low carbon hydrogen in the UK, in a move aimed at building transparency and confidence in the carbon credentials of the versatile energy source.

In an 11-week consultation launched today, the government reiterated its commitment to setting up a certification scheme for low carbon hydrogen - including that produced from renewable energy, fossil gas with carbon capture, and other sources - by 2025.

Government and investor interest in hydrogen has surged in the wake of the global push for net zero emissions, as the versatile fuel produces zero emissions when burned and can be used to support decarbonisation efforts across a variety of processes and industries, from shipping and air transport to heavy industrial manufacturing of products such as steel, glass and ceramics.

However, the bulk of hydrogen is currently produced using fossil gas through a process which leads to the release of carbon emissions. And while hydrogen can be produced through zero and low emission processes at present there is no recognised way for producers of low carbon hydrogen to prove the climate credentials of their products. The government warned the lack of an agreed certification scheme could give rise to 'greenwashing' claims that risk undermining consumer and investor confidence in the term 'low carbon hydrogen'.

It therefore argued the introduction of government-backed certificates would be a "powerful way to demonstrate that emissions savings companies claim to have made, have indeed actually occurred" and as such would help "support the UK's net zero and wider environmental goals".

The proposed certification scheme would apply to both hydrogen produced domestically and that imported from overseas, while also providing further credibility to UK-based producers looking to export low carbon hydrogen.

"A low carbon hydrogen certification scheme could create benefits for the whole hydrogen value chain, including producers, off-takers and society as a whole, and support decarbonising the hydrogen economy," the government consultation documents state. "Certificates could help scheme participants to access new low carbon markets, report progress towards decarbonisation targets to corporate stakeholders, demonstrate eligibility and compliance for subsidy schemes, or be used to meet government obligations and prove compliance with regulations."

The new certification scheme would be based on the methodology set out in the last year's Low Carbon Hydrogen Standard, which defines what constitutes 'low carbon hydrogen' as well as the methodology for calculating associated emissions.

That standard sets a maximum threshold of 20g of CO2 per megajoule of production for hydrogen to be considered 'low carbon', whether produced from renewable energy - which is known as 'green' hydrogen - fossil gas with carbon capture technology, or the conversion of biomass or waste materials.

It comes just days after the Environment Agency published its first guidance for businesses looking to develop plants that produce so called 'blue' hydrogen made from fossil gas, which concluded that such facilities must prove they capture at least 95 per cent of the carbon generated in the process.

Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart said introducing a reliable method for demonstrating the emissions credentials of various forms of hydrogen would play a vital role in decarbonising the hydrogen sector and the wider economy, while also helping to stimulate growth, jobs and cross-border trade.

"Consumers and businesses care about investing sustainably," he said. "Thanks to this new scheme, investors and producers will be able to confidently identify and invest in trusted, high-quality British sources of low carbon hydrogen, both home and abroad. I look forward to working with industry as we deliver hydrogen as a secure, low carbon replacement for fossil fuels that will help us move towards net zero, secure jobs, and boost investment."

It came as the government today announced it has extended the appointment of the UK's first ever Hydrogen Champion, Jane Toogood, for a further six months. The move comes ahead of the International Day for Women and Girls in Science tomorrow, as well as the UK's first Hydrogen Week, which is set to see almost 70 organisations in North West England take part in a range of events to promote hydrogen across the region from Monday.

Toogood, who is chief executive for catalyst technologies at chemicals and industrial giant Johnson Matthey, was first appointed to the role last summer and tasked with supporting the government's ambitions to develop 10GW of hydrogen production capacity by 2030 through new business models and contracts for difference schemes.

She described hydrogen as an "essential piece of the puzzle to decarbonise UK industry, support clean growth and improve our long term energy security". "It's great to see progress being made towards setting up a UK certification scheme - this is key to growing a low carbon hydrogen economy," she said.

In related news, the government today also revealed it has given special dispensation to allow JCB to test and use its first-of-a-kind hydrogen-powered digger on UK roads, in a move aimed at accelerating development of the technology to help decarbonise the construction sector.

A 'vehicle special order' has been granted to the construction equipment manufacturer by the Transport Secretary Mark Harper to enable it to test the "world first" prototype backhoe loader vehicle on UK roads.

JCB's chairman Lord Bamford hailed the move as an endorsement of the firm's net zero ambitions and green technology development. "JCB's hydrogen-powered backhoe loader is a world first in our industry, a digger with a purpose-engineered internal combustion engine that uses hydrogen gas as the energy source," he said. "It's a real breakthrough - a zero CO2 fuel providing the power to drive the pistons in an internal combustion engine, a technology that's been around for over 100 years, a technology that we are all familiar with."

In further hydrogen news today, Spanish firm Calvera Hydrogen claims to have developed a 45-feet-long lorry trailer specifically designed for transporting hydrogen fuel, which it claims offers the biggest capacity to date for transporting the energy source via road.

The hydrogen tube trailer has been developed over the past two years in collaboration with Shell, which is expected to use the trailers to service its hydrogen refuelling stations worldwide, including in the US, Europe, and UK.

"This new project furthers our growth and leadership in this rapidly developing global hydrogen supply industry, where Shell Hydrogen is betting on becoming a world leader," said Oliver Bishop, general manager of Shell Hydrogen.